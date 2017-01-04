1 of 4
Tom Jones was a frightening sight for fans as the singer landed at Heathrow Airport in London — with eyewitnesses describing the 76-year-old star as looking "frail" and "unsteady!" It's a new heartbreaking twist as the guilt-ridden pop legend continues to recover from the 2016 death of his beloved wife Linda!
Linda Jones — who became Lady Melinda Rose Woodward after Sir Tom was knighted in 2006 — passed away in April with her superstar husband by her side. The heavy smoker had suffered two earlier cancer battles, as Tom revealed in his 2015 autobiography. She also suffered silently as her husband enjoyed multiple affairs during their 59-year-marriage!
Since the death of Linda, Tom — who once boasted of bedding 250 women a year — has been heartbroken, and even considered giving up touring! “I didn’t know whether I would be able to sing again,” said Tom. “It hurt so much, because we had been together since we were kids!”
As seen in these photos, Tom looked nothing like his legendary self — with witnesses saying the "It's Not Unusual" singer required assistance leaving the airport. Tom was previously forced to deny rumors of heart problems after a hospitalization in 2011, but the singer is undeniably heartsick over Linda, saying: "I now realize she might have been the most important thing in my life — and she still is!”
