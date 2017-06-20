Tiger Woods DUI Confession: Golfer Seeking ‘Professional’ Help

7 of 7

What’s more, the PGA is accused of attempting to cover up for their poster boy and hide the fact he was doping! Fellow golfer Vijay Singh (at right) is suing the PGA claiming he was treated unfairly for using deer antler spray, which contains trace amounts of the growth hormone IGF-1. Sources said the upcoming trial could unmask Tiger’s illicit drug activity during his career — and expose him as the “Lance Armstrong of golf,” dished a source. “If Tiger’s found guilty of taking anything illegal he’s absolutely ruined!”

Photo credit: Getty Images