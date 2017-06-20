Tiger Woods DUI Confession: Golfer Seeking ‘Professional’ Help

“There are some serious questions Tiger has to answer about those drugs,” a source said. “Three of them aren’t FDA approved, so it screams the question: Where the hell did he get them from?” Cops found the links legend asleep at the wheel of his banged-up Mercedes-Benz in Jupiter, Fla., at 3 a.m. on May 29. The scandal-prone
legend was arrested at the scene for DUI and dragged off to a local jail. The ENQUIRER has learned that drugs he confessed to taking are: Soloxine, used to treat dogs with thyroid issues; Etoricoxib, taken for joint pain and not approved in the United States; and Vioxx, which was withdrawn in the U.S. over safety concerns!