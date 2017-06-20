tiger woods drugs dui scandal

Tiger Woods DUI Confession: Golfer Seeking ‘Professional’ Help

Desperate bid to keep his kids and save PGA career!

Tiger Woods remains in crisis four weeks after a DUI bust in Florida and has hired a prescription pro to manage his meds — in hopes not just of saving his career but maintaining partial custody of his kids!

"I'm currently receiving professional help to manage my medications and the ways that I deal with back pain and a sleep disorder," the disgraced golfer said in a statement on Monday night, and expressed gratitude "for the amazing outpouring of support." The most vital support Tiger's receiving may be coming from his legal team, which is seeking to get the DUI charge is downgraded to reckless driving, which results in lesser penalties.

Sources told The National ENQUIRER that Woods’ ex, Elin Nordegren, could use the scandal to blow up their joint-custody agreement — which currently gives the golf star about 20 percent of the week with daughter Sam, 9, and son Charlie, 8. "Elin wants Tiger to get professional help before the kids spend a single night alone with him again,’’ a source said. “God forbid they’re in the car when he’s drugged up!”

In addition to the golfer's hiring of a caddy for meds, he also arranged a 28-day rehab stint to focus on drug addictions that could upend his Professional Golf Association legacy. According to documents obtained by The ENQUIRER, Tiger admitted to taking four different prescription medications — but three of those are prohibited by the Food and Drug Administration! What’s more, sources claimed the PGA could be on the verge of exposing their former golden boy’s illicit drug use!

“There are some serious questions Tiger has to answer about those drugs,” a source said. “Three of them aren’t FDA approved, so it screams the question: Where the hell did he get them from?” Cops found the links legend asleep at the wheel of his banged-up Mercedes-Benz in Jupiter, Fla., at 3 a.m. on May 29. The scandal-prone legend was arrested at the scene for DUI and dragged off to a local jail. The ENQUIRER has learned that drugs he confessed to taking are: Soloxine, used to treat dogs with thyroid issues; Etoricoxib, taken for joint pain and not approved in the United States; and Vioxx, which was withdrawn in the U.S. over safety concerns!

The revelation comes hot on the heels of bombshell claims Tiger followed in the footsteps of shamed former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez (left) by using performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs) to up his golf game — and visited A-Rod’s physician, Dr. Anthony Galea, a stunning 14 times in 2009. “Everyone hates a cheat, so for Tiger’s sake let’s hope he’s not hiding anything,” a source spilled. “There will be hell to pay if he has been!”

What’s more, the PGA is accused of attempting to cover up for their poster boy and hide the fact he was doping! Fellow golfer Vijay Singh (at right) is suing the PGA claiming he was treated unfairly for using deer antler spray, which contains trace amounts of the growth hormone IGF-1. Sources said the upcoming trial could unmask Tiger’s illicit drug activity during his career — and expose him as the “Lance Armstrong of golf,” dished a source. “If Tiger’s found guilty of taking anything illegal he’s absolutely ruined!”

