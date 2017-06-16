Guilty Verdict In Texting Suicide Trial

A Massachusetts woman accused of sending her boyfriend dozens of text messages urging him to kill himself is guilty of involuntary manslaughter! Photo credit: Getty Images

Michelle Carter was charged in the death of Conrad Roy III — who committed suicide in July 2014 after receiving a series of texts and phone calls from her — alleged prosecutors. Judge Lawrence Moniz decided the case as Carter had waived her right to a jury trial. Roy died from carbon monoxide poisoning in his truck in a store parking lot after Carter persuaded him to get back into it. Photo credit: Getty Images

"She called no one and finally she did not issue a simple additional instruction — get out of the truck," said Moniz. The 20-year-old Carter is free on bail until her sentencing on Aug. 3 and faces a sentence of probation to 20 years in prison. Prosecutors also allege Carter pushed Roy to commit suicide because she was desperate for attention and wanted to play the role of a "grieving girlfriend." Moniz concluded that while Roy took significant actions to take his own life, Carter's involvement constituted "wanton and reckless conduct" by not taking any action to help save his life. Photo credit: Getty Images

"You're finally going to be happy in heaven. No more pain. It's okay to be scared and it's normal. I mean, you're about to die," wrote Carter in one message. They claim her texts later became more insistent after Roy appeared to delay his suicide plans. In another text, Carter wrote: "You can't think about it. You just have to do it. You said you were gonna do it. Like I don't get why you aren't." Roy had a history of depression and had attempted suicide in 2012 by overdosing on Tylenol. His mother testified at Carter's trial that Roy was improving after he began getting counseling and taking medication. Photo credit: Getty Images