Ted Bundy’s Lost Letters: Homicidal Maniac Was Death Row Charmer

Ted Bundy — that expose his twisted and kinky dark side — have been found and only The National ENQUIRER has them! Bombshell lost letters penned on Death Row by bloodthirsty serial killer— that expose his twisted and kinky dark side — have been found and onlyhas them! Photo credit: Getty Images/Files

Now, a top mental-health expert says Bundy’s three shocking letters to now-deceased pen pal Thomas Grant reveal he was a twisted monster, remorseless murderer and slick conman, who would say anything to trick people into thinking he was a kind, caring guy. Photo credit: Getty Images

Therapist Dr. Gilda Carle says the letters reveal Bundy “is a sociopathic monster” determined to “sound attractive to a person he wants to keep engaged as a pen pal.” The 42-year-old fiend died in the electric chair at Florida’s Raiford Prison on Jan. 24, 1989. Photo credit: Files

He was convicted for murdering two Florida State University coeds and a 12-year-old girl — whom he'd kidnapped from her junior high school. Horribly, before he was fried, the smooth-talking monster confessed to raping and killing at least 30 young women and girls, and experts estimate the number of victims he slaughtered could be as high as 100. Photo credit: Files

Bundy wrote the letters to Grant — a former seminarian who opposed to the death penalty and befriended the killer while he awaited execution — in 1986 and 1987. In the letters, Bundy tries to convince Thomas he’s a changed man who’s found religion and signs all three with “God bless you, Peace, Ted.” Photo credit: Getty Images

In the earliest letter dated Sept. 27, 1986, the fiendish killer — who trawled for victims in his VW Bug — chopped the heads off 12 of his victims, portrays himself as a religious family man. “God has never left me,” he writes. “All things pass, only God’s love remains.” Photo credit: Mega

He talks about his new interests, such as warning people about the dangers of radon gas, as well as “sailing, organic gardening, solar energy, home education for kids and environmental issues generally and water quality in particular.” Photo credit: Getty Images

He flatters Thomas in his Nov. 16, 1986, letter: “I found the brochure you sent me about yourself and your band very interesting. You’ve had quite a varied and full life.... You’re in my prayers.” The third, brief letter of Nov. 22, 1987, wishes Thomas “the best this Christmas and New Year.” Photo credit: Getty Images

Dr. Carle says the letters reveal Bundy is literate, educated and “a clear sociopath,” who “completely disassociates himself from the horrendous actions he’s made in the past with delusional focuses on the ‘good things’ he’s doing now. Photo credit: Getty Images