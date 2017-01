Getty Images

Tanya Tucker has once again been forced to postpone tour dates — as troubled insiders fear the worst for the country star! The "Delta Dawn" singer's latest health crisis landed her in the hospital after she collapsed on the road and injured a rib, in addition to fracturing a vertebrae. The statement added that Tanya's also still battling bronchitis, as first reported by The National ENQUIRER when she canceled more concerts in Oct. 2016!