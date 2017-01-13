1 of 6
Tanya Tucker has once again been forced to postpone tour dates — as troubled insiders fear the worst for the country star! The "Delta Dawn" singer's latest health crisis landed her in the hospital after she collapsed on the road and injured a rib, in addition to fracturing a vertebrae. The statement added that Tanya's also still battling bronchitis, as first reported by The National ENQUIRER when she canceled more concerts in Oct. 2016!
The fiery Texas Tornado was airlifted to a Nashville hospital during that previous attack — and insiders insist that Tanya is secretly fighting for her life! “It’s much worse than her people are letting on!” said a country music insider. “She may not have much longer.”
The health woes really go back to March 2016, when Tanya couldn't perform at the Florida Strawberry Festival after another brutal bout of bronchitis. It's a tragic twist after the songstress filled in for her ailing friend Merle Haggard when he was too ill to perform in Vegas in Dec. 2015 — as he suffered from double pneumonia just months before his death!
Sources told The ENQUIRER that Tanya also has a desperate desire to be reunited with ailing star Glen Campbell, who is also on his last legs with Alzheimer’s. “Glenn remains the great love of her life,” notes a source — despite a sea of booze, brawls, drugs and suicide attempts before their inevitable breakup.
Glen’s fourth wife, Kimberly, has put him in a nursing home — with Tanya banned from visiting! But the songbird did manage to see the Rhinestone Cowboy, now 80, via a video phone call. Said Tanya, “I was talking to him, going, ‘Remember me? I’m Tanya, we used to love each other.’ When I was done, he kissed the phone. So I got that, at least.”
But friends said that Tanya’s dream reunion really fell apart over her own deteriorating health. “I just feel terrible, but I’ll get even worse if I don’t take care of myself,” Tanya said — with a friend adding: “We’re all praying for her!”
