"Pissed off," declared Cher via social media. "Amazing friend Tamron Hall has been treated in the most disrespectful way...I'll never watch any NBC show again!" That's no idle threat, either, since the NBC network relies on hit vocalists to maintain the success of "The Voice." Cher's also brought in viewers performing for "Today," as seen in this photo from 2013.

"If Cher really wants to go to war with NBC," said an industry insider, "she could call in favors from all the singers who NBC uses for guest turns on 'The Voice.' It's especially delicate with the added charges of racism, and Cher won't be shy about turning up the heat!"

Tamron, meanwhile, has kept up with her fans after abruptly walking away from both NBC and sister network MSNBC when her "Today" contract wasn't renewed. She went to social media to reveal that she was using her free time to clean out her closets. Tamron added: “Thank you guys so much for all your sweet social media messages" — although few could have the clout of Cher!