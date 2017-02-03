1 of 4
Getty/Today.com
Getty/Today.com
Tamron Hall was booted from "Today" by NBC executives — but they didn't know about her powerful friend! An outraged Cher has gone public to declare that she's "pissed off" over how the network treated her "amazing friend" Tamron as "Today" got ready to hire Megyn Kelly! The network brass is also being blasted for "whitewashing" the news after ditching the first African-American female "Today" host for the former FOX News star, with Cher ready to help lead a boycott!
Getty Images
Getty Images
"Pissed off," declared Cher via social media. "Amazing friend Tamron Hall has been treated in the most disrespectful way...I'll never watch any NBC show again!" That's no idle threat, either, since the NBC network relies on hit vocalists to maintain the success of "The Voice." Cher's also brought in viewers performing for "Today," as seen in this photo from 2013.
Getty Images
Getty Images
"If Cher really wants to go to war with NBC," said an industry insider, "she could call in favors from all the singers who NBC uses for guest turns on 'The Voice.' It's especially delicate with the added charges of racism, and Cher won't be shy about turning up the heat!"
Getty/Files
Getty/Files
Tamron, meanwhile, has kept up with her fans after abruptly walking away from both NBC and sister network MSNBC when her "Today" contract wasn't renewed. She went to social media to reveal that she was using her free time to clean out her closets. Tamron added: “Thank you guys so much for all your sweet social media messages" — although few could have the clout of Cher!
X
Share this: