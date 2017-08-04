Tamron Hall Vs. Megyn Kelly

"Today” reject Tamron Hall is plotting ruthless revenge on Megyn Kelly — whose $17 million contract bounced Tamron from her gig at the Peacock Network! Photo credit: Getty Images

The ENQUIRER. “Now, she finally has the platform to do it — her own syndicated talk show! “And, if everything goes according to plan, Tamron will come right up against Megyn in the morning — along with Kelly! It will be a morning war like you’ve never seen before!” Now, The National ENQUIRER has learned 46-year-old Tamron plans to get even with her own talk show — and Kelly Ripa’s help! “Tamron has been salivating at the chance to take on Megyn and NBC,” dished a source to. “Now, she finally has the platform to do it — her own syndicated talk show! “And, if everything goes according to plan, Tamron will come right up against Megyn in the morning — along with Kelly! It will be a morning war like you’ve never seen before!” Photo credit: Getty Images

Harvey Weinstein. Tamron’s show will feature current events, human interest stories and in-depth celebrity interviews. Tamron left NBC in February after network execs axed “Today’s Take,” the morning show’s third hour, which she co-hosted with Al Roker . Megyn was later awarded the plum slot, along with a prime-time spot on Sundays. That show, “ Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly ,” is tanking — and Tamron’s now developing her own talk show with movie mogul. Tamron’s show will feature current events, human interest stories and in-depth celebrity interviews. Photo credit: Getty Images

What’s more, it will be shot in front of a live studio audience — just like Megyn’s “Today” segment! Also, Tamron has a powerful ally in her quest to destroy Megyn. As The ENQUIRER reported in our July 24 issue, Kelly is also plotting against the former Foxie — promising a big “reveal” about Megyn that will even the scales for her having used a guest co-host spot on “Live” to score the NBC gig. “Kelly’s prepared to tell her audience that Megyn has resorted to plastic surgery, wigs and even Spanx to make herself look like something she’s NOT for the camera,” an insider said in our report. Photo credit: Getty Images

The ENQUIRER, “She’s out for blood, and she really wants to stick it to NBC! Tamron felt disrespected and humiliated by the network. Now, it’s payback time.” A source added: “NBC had been praising Tamron, especially when she stepped in for As for Tamron, another source told, “She’s out for blood, and she really wants to stick it to NBC! Tamron felt disrespected and humiliated by the network. Now, it’s payback time.” A source added: “NBC had been praising Tamron, especially when she stepped in for Savannah Guthrie while she was out on pregnancy leave. Tamron was more high-profile than ever, and she’d been doing everything right." Photo credit: Getty Images

But then, Megyn was offered a fat contract and Tamron’s NBC career was flipped on its head. “Megyn Kelly was lured from Fox for a whopping $17 million, which was no doubt far in excess of what Tamron was being offered to stay,” said a source. “This is a woman who was a triple-threat for NBC — and I do believe that Tamron felt she was being shunted aside.” Tamron signed on with MSNBC and NBC in 2007. She joined “Today’s Take” in 2014 as a co-anchor, and also anchored “MSNBC Live,” a weekday news program at 11 a.m. Photo credit: Getty Images