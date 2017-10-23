Steven Seagal Accused Of Decades Of Sexual Harassment

Seagal was at the peak of his powers as an action star in 1996, when TIME magazine reporter Richard Zoglin learned that his bombshell exposé on Seagal's alleged victims had been spiked. Zoglin claimed to have over 14 women going on record to accuse Seagal of inappropriate behavior on and off the set. But, said Zoglin "a swift pre-emptive strike from Seagal's attorneys helped kill it." Photo credit: Getty Images

Former New York cop John Connolly was the chief reporter on the story — with an actress telling Connolly of an audition in Seagal's hotel room. "Before I knew what was happening," she revealed, "he'd taken off my blouse and was touching my breasts under my bra. "When I was finally able to get him to stop, he told me I had the part. I felt like I'd been raped. "The next morning I called my agent and told him to tell Seagal to shove his movie." Photo credit: Getty Images

Four production assistants working on the Warner Brothers movie "Out for Justice" in 1991, threatened to walk out to protest Seagal's behavior. He would brush up against the women's breasts and buttocks, one woman told Connolly. "And he would ask us for oral sex," she said. Photo credit: Getty Images

Connolly added that many of Seagal's young targets refused to be named. One told him: "Movie executives think, 'If you can sue a Segal, I won't hire you because you may sue me." Other actresses, however, finally spoke out as Seagal's fame began to fade! Photo credit: Getty Images

"My Name is Earl' star Jaime Pressly spoke out about how Seagal treated her on the set of "Ticker," a low-budget actioner from 2001. She said that Seagal entered her trailer alone after ordering his entourage to stay outside — and when Jamie said that she had a head cold, the action star began massaging "pressure points" on her back. That came to an end when his hands slipped around Jamie's shoulders and cupped her chest: "I ran into the next trailer because I didn't know what to do."

Jenny McCarthy claimed that Seagal wanted her to get naked for him at another audition — telling the former Playboy centerfold to strip when she auditioned for 1995's "Under Siege 2." The blonde beauty recalled: "He said: 'You have to be kind of sexy in the movie, and in that dress, I can't tell. Take off the dress.' I just started crying and said: 'Rent my Playboy video,' and ran out to the car." Photo credit: Getty Images

Veteran actress Rae Dawn Chong has just made similar allegations, as well. She recently recounted a "private audition" with Seagal where he opened the door in a bathrobe. The starlet — who had already worked on "Commando" with Arnold Schwarzenegger — said Seagal then sat down and "manspread so I could see his junk," adding that she felt her agency "had obviously pimped me out to this creep." Photo credit: Getty Images

As with Oscar-winning producer Harvey Weinstein , Seagal has left a series of lawsuits behind him. Connolly says that "three of the women" he interviewed had "threatened lawsuits, and received financial settlements from Warner Brothers in return for silence." In 1991, Seagal was accused of sexually harassing female assistant Raeanne Malone. She settled for $35,000. Photo credit: Getty Images

And things didn't get any better as the fading star moved into reality television! As revealed by The ENQUIRER, the star's "Lawman" series on A&E suspended production when Kayden Nguyen demanded more than $1 million from the martial arts expert — saying that he originally convinced her that she was going to be his executive assistant.

After taking the job, said the lawsuit, Nguyen insisted she found out she was really hired to replace "Natasha," one of two Russian beauties the star kept on hand to satisfy "his sexual needs 24 hours a day, 7 days a week." She later dropped the suit. And while record producer Patricia Nichols wasn't awarded damages, a civil court jury in 2001 found Seagal guilty of making defamatory statements about her after she accused him of pulling down her blouse. Photo credit: Getty Images