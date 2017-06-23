Steve Harvey Flees Scandals In St. Tropez

Photo credit: TF/Coleman-Rayner
The star is dodging backlash over his very unfunny joke by running off to the town on the French Riviera with his wife Marjorie.
The locals may not have recognized the laughing American as a popular radio host and the face of "Family Feud" — and they wouldn't have guessed that the smiling man had just viciously made fun of a tragedy that's killed 12 people!
The comic also seemed to be taking comfort from the Cleveland Cavaliers' loss to the Golden State Warriors — which sparked the former Cleveland resident's cruel blast at a radio caller!
“You from Flint?" he said to a Warriors fan the day after the loss. "That’s why y’all ain’t even got clean water. When was the last time you touched water and it didn’t have lead in it?" But the fallout from the toxic joke doesn't seem to have reached St. Tropez!
