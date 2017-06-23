Carefree Times!

Steve Harvey Flees Scandals In St. Tropez

Cruel comic enjoys vacation after mocking Flint water victims!

TF/Coleman-Rayner
EXCLUSIVE. Coleman-Rayner St. Tropez, France. June 21, 2017 TV host Steve Harvey treated his wife Marjorie to an ultra-romantic getaway to St. Tropez, France. Clearly in holiday mode, the relaxed couple smiled brightly as they strolled along the seafront and Steve - dressed in a bright yellow shirt, white trousers and ill advised yellow Crocs shoes - even leaned in for a kiss at one point. CREDIT LINE MUST READ: TF/Coleman-Rayner Tel US (001) 310 474 4343 - office www.coleman-rayner.com US/CAN/AU/NZ/UK Use Only.
Steve Harvey Flees Scandals In St. Tropez
Steve Harvey is having a great time on the island paradise of St. Tropez — after the man exposed by The National ENQUIRER as The Meanest Man on TV cruelly mocked the victims of the Flint, Mich., water crisis!

The star is dodging backlash over his very unfunny joke by running off to the town on the French Riviera with his wife Marjorie.

The locals may not have recognized the laughing American as a popular radio host and the face of "Family Feud" — and they wouldn't have guessed that the smiling man had just viciously made fun of a tragedy that's killed 12 people!

The comic also seemed to be taking comfort from the Cleveland Cavaliers' loss to the Golden State Warriors — which sparked the former Cleveland resident's cruel blast at a radio caller!

“You from Flint?" he said to a Warriors fan the day after the loss. "That’s why y’all ain’t even got clean water. When was the last time you touched water and it didn’t have lead in it?" But the fallout from the toxic joke doesn't seem to have reached St. Tropez!

