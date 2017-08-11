Steve Harvey’s Drug Lord Connections

Steve Harvey has been covering up his shocking links to two drug lords who ran massive cocaine smuggling rings — but The National ENQUIRER has unearthed his shameful secret! Photo credit: Getty Images

The ENQUIRER obtained explosive FBI files revealing the dope kingpins were married to Steve’s bad-girl wife Jim L. Townsend, who did nearly three decades of hard time! After an intense, three-month investigation,obtained explosive FBI files revealing the dope kingpins were married to Steve’s bad-girl wife Marjorie — and she was involved in their slimy underworld! According to documents, Marjorie’s hubbies ran smuggling rings that moved hundreds of kilos of narcotics between Houston and Memphis. The buxom beauty, who Steve wed in 2007, came under investigation by the FBI and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency while married to drug lord, who did nearly three decades of hard time! Photo credit: Getty Images

In a bombshell exclusive interview, the 68-year-old Townsend tells The ENQUIRER he was pressured by the feds to cooperate with their investigation. He says the lawmen claimed to have “substantial evidence” against Marjorie — and said she’d be arrested if he didn’t play ball. At the time, Marjorie was eight months pregnant with their second child, son Jason, the dealer said. He also feared their five-year-old daughter, Morgan, would be left without a mother if he didn’t cop a plea. “There was Marjorie and my brother, Terry, and that was part of the plea bargain,” Townsend said.

“We cut a deal that they wouldn’t indict them.” “Yes, they were involved,” he claimed. “But I was the ringleader.” Townsend was charged with attempting to buy nearly 90 POUNDS of cocaine. He was sentenced to life in prison and served 26 years before President Barack Obama gave him an 11th-hour pardon in January 2017. Townsend claims his daughter arranged the pardon through connections to a big-shot Washington lawyer. Photo credit: Getty Images

Meanwhile, Marjorie split with Townsend less than five years into his sentence. She quickly got involved with ANOTHER big-time dealer, Donnell Woods. Marjorie had her third child, daughter Lori, with Woods in 1997 and married the criminal three years later. Around that time, the FBI had started to investigate Woods and his kin in another drug smuggling operation. Woods and nine others were busted for peddling more than 300 pounds of cocaine and about 250 pounds of marijuana. Photo credit: Getty Images

He pleaded guilty to a lesser charge and was sentenced to 37 months in federal prison. Marjorie divorced Woods in 2001 and plunged into a brief romance with Steve’s bodyguard “Big Boom,” a former pimp who admitted to preying on women. The temptress then began seeing Steve. They wed in 2007 and he became stepfather to her three kids. Meanwhile, Marjorie stayed in touch with jailbird Jim. When Steve found out, he forced her to end all contact with the felon. Photo credit: Getty Images