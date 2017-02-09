1 of 3
Joseph Mascolo became a daytime legend as villainous Stefano DiMera on “Days of Our Lives” — but the star was finally forced to say goodbye after decades of being a fan favorite. His character was able to make a final appearance on Feb. 9, 2017, though, despite Joseph having passed away on December 8, 2016! It was a sad final turn by the actor (seen here with his wife Pat), after The National ENQUIRER exposed the health woes that had him leaving the show!
Joseph's storyline originally came to an end with Stefano finally in prison — but, in his posthumous final turn, his character escaped from behind bars and made it into soap opera legend. In fact, Stefano may continue to influence “Days of Our Lives” long after Joseph's death, assuming rumors don't hold up about the soap potentially being canceled to make room for a Megyn Kelly talk show on NBC!
Sadly, Joseph Mascolo came to a sadder end than his character — leaving the show after having been with a crippling stroke and is suffering from Alzheimer’s disease! The ailments had wreaked havoc on the actor. “His days are numbered on the show because they can’t keep up the lie,” a show insider told The ENQUIRER in 2016. But in a splendid final turn, the producers still managed to give Joseph one last scene and Stefano one last laugh!
