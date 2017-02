Getty/YouTube

Joseph Mascolo became a daytime legend as villainous Stefano DiMera on “Days of Our Lives” — but the star was finally forced to say goodbye after decades of being a fan favorite. His character was able to make a final appearance on Feb. 9, 2017, though, despite Joseph having passed away on December 8, 2016! It was a sad final turn by the actor (seen here with his wife Pat), after The National ENQUIRER exposed the health woes that had him leaving the show!