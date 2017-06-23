Stacy Keach: Onstage Heart Attack Cover-Up

Stacy Keach suffered a horrifying heart attack on stage during a one-man play — and a source fears he’s nearing his final curtain call. Photo credit: WireImage

Chris Jones said he knew something was wrong, “when you began to hear lines repeated over and over again.” The shocking event, which insiders say may be linked to Stacy’s history of cocaine abuse, occurred in Chicago before an opening-night audience for "Pamplona," a one-man show about legendary author Ernest Hemingway . As the play approached the final scenes, Stacy, who starred as a tough-guy private eye in, "Mickey Spillane’s Mike Hammer," began repeating his lines. Chicago Tribune theater criticsaid he knew something was wrong, “when you began to hear lines repeated over and over again.” Photo credit: Getty Images

At first, “a lot of the audience thought this was planned,” but as the actor continued to struggle, a voice came on the PA system, announcing: “We are having technical difficulties. Mr. Keach, please leave the stage.”Stacy ambled off and the play was over. Three days later, the show, which was to last until late June, was canceled.“It’s pretty clear he had a heart attack,” said Dr. Gabe Mirkin, who has not treated the actor. Photo credit: Getty Images

In March 2009, Stacy suffered a mild stroke while working on the play "Frost/Nixon."Fortunately, he made a full recovery. A statement issued by the Goodman Theatre says the four-times-wed actor underwent medical tests and docs “have advised a period of rest and recuperation.” Now sources report Stacy’s heart attack may well be linked to his earlier cocaine issues. Photo credit: BACKGRID