Shirley Temple’s Hollywood Nightmare — Secrets Behind The Scenes

Shirley Temple hid a slew of shocking secrets behind her megawatt smile! Photo credit: Getty Images

Charles Black Jr. After getting her start in 1932 at the tender age of three, Shirley endured the rigors of Tinseltown’s twisted system for $25 a day. Now, in a scoop you’ll only read here, The National ENQUIRER reveals how Shirley withstood years of abuse from studio honchos — not to mention her own father and her first husband. “She was extraordinary!” gushed her sonAfter getting her start in 1932 at the tender age of three, Shirley endured the rigors of Tinseltown’s twisted system for $25 a day. Photo credit: Getty Images

Back then, entire movies were shot in two days, and there was no room for mistakes. If Shirley messed up or misbehaved, she was sent to the “punishment box,” a dark, tiny room containing a block of ice. “The poor kid used to have nightmares about it,” one Hollywood old-timer reveals, noting Shirley once had to work the day after surgery for a pierced ear-drum and another time had to dance on an injured foot. Yet the child star showed up, eyes sparkling — and her son knows why. Photo credit: Getty Images

“She was the most optimistic person you can imagine,” Charles said wistfully. The talented tyke’s positivity paid off. For five years, she was the top box-office draw in the world. But it all began to crumble in 1939 when Shirley (by then earning a whopping $300,000 per film) made the Technicolor fantasy “The Blue Bird” to rival “The Wizard of Oz” — but the flick was a flop. It was her biggest regret: Studio bosses prevented her from taking the role that made Judy Garland (right) a cinematic icon. Photo credit: Getty Images

Then, as her star continued to fall during her teenage years, Shirley faced new problems — the unsolicited advances of sleazy sickos! Studio boss David O. Selznick (pictured) chased her around his desk in an attempt to get her in bed. And she had to knee comedian George Jessel in the groin when he tried to force himself on her. “Shirley never got over the trauma of these bigwigs trying to grope her,” said the source. Photo credit: Getty Images

Susan, but John turned out to be a hard-drinking philanderer who beat Shirley! “He would leave her crying night after night,” an insider said. “It got to the point that Shirley thought about killing herself. After one violent fight, she jumped in her car and considered driving over a cliff!” To deter dirtbags, at 17 Shirley married actor John Agar . The union resulted in their daughter,, but John turned out to be a hard-drinking philanderer who beat Shirley! “He would leave her crying night after night,” an insider said. “It got to the point that Shirley thought about killing herself. After one violent fight, she jumped in her car and considered driving over a cliff!” Photo credit: Getty Images

Instead, Shirley called it quits — on her sinking career and her wreck of a marriage. She left the movies, divorced her husband at age 22 — and learned her father, George, had squandered her fortune. Of the $3.2 million she’d made, just $30,000 remained! Luckily, Shirley’s upbeat attitude prevailed. She wed businessman Charles Black, the love of her life for the next 55 years! They had two children, Charles Jr. and Lori. Photo credit: Getty Images

“As a mother, she was devoted and generous,” Susan said. “Family was really important. She was all about her children and her husband.” Shirley was a wonderful cook and hostess as well. “She would say, ‘Come by my house and I’ll make you leg of lamb,’’’ Susan recalled. In fact it was at a party in 1967, when Henry Kissinger overheard her speaking about Africa, that Shirley’s life as a diplomat began. She served as a representative to the U.N. General Assembly and as an ambassador. “That was a very nice period,” Charles tells The ENQUIRER. “She was quite active.” Photo credit: Getty Images