Don't expect to see police sketches of the women accused of kidnapping "Supermom" Sherri Papini — because, according to Shasta County Sheriff Tom Bosenko, that would "require a lot of detailed information!" The sheriff has officially declared that Sherri can't provide enough of a description to release photos of the Latino women who allegedly abducted the suburban mom from a hiking trail near her home in Reddding, Calif. The blonde beauty disappeared on November 2, 2016, and was found three weeks later on the side of a California interstate!