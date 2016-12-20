1 of 6
Don't expect to see police sketches of the women accused of kidnapping "Supermom" Sherri Papini — because, according to Shasta County Sheriff Tom Bosenko, that would "require a lot of detailed information!" The sheriff has officially declared that Sherri can't provide enough of a description to release photos of the Latino women who allegedly abducted the suburban mom from a hiking trail near her home in Reddding, Calif. The blonde beauty disappeared on November 2, 2016, and was found three weeks later on the side of a California interstate!
Bosenko had earlier said that Sherri — who the sheriff confirmed was found branded with a mysterious "message" — was "cooperative and courageous" when police first interviewed her. Bosenko had also released a description of the armed women who allegedly abducted Sherri and threw her into "a dark-colored SUV." The younger of the two was said to have a thick accent, pierced ears, and thin eyebrows. The older woman had thick eyebrows and straight black hair with traces of gray.
But now Bosenko says that's the closest anyone can expect to a description of the suspects — repeating Sherri's claim that her abductor's heads were "covered most of the time." The women also seemingly caught Sherri unawares, despite The National ENQUIRER unearthing a personal Pinterest page where the California mom seems more like a survivalist.
As earlier reported by The ENQUIRER, Sherri's strange abduction has involved a "hostage negotiator" who became part of the case with a series of bizarre and mysterious videos. Skeptics also noted that a woman using Sherri's maiden name had once written an elaborate account of another violent encounter with Latinos on a site called Skinheadz.com — although Sherri's former husband has since insisted that posting wasn't made by Sherri.
Sherri's husband, Keith Papini, also complicated the investigation by talking to the media and providing details that police wanted to be kept secret — with Sheriff Bosenko later saying that he was "surprised" and "blindsided" by Keith going public. The sheriff has also acknowledged that some evidence found at the scene where Sherri went missing "did somewhat appear" to be "placed there purposely."
Sherri herself abruptly disappeared with her family shortly after being found — but Sheriff Bosenko declared to local reporters that police remain "in almost daily contact," and added that his officers remain determined to solve the mystery of Sherri's abduction "as soon as possible."
