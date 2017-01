Sherri Papini reported that she had been abducted by two women while jogging on Nov. 2, 2016, in the California town of Redding. The bizarre tale of her escape on Thanksgiving Day prompted reports of skepticism, with even local Sheriff Tom Bosekno noting that police found her cell phone was left behind in a way where it seemed it "was placed there purposely.” Concerned relatives of the missing women, however, are taking Sherri's story very seriously!