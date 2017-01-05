1 of 6

Panicked residents of Northern California are taking the bizarre kidnapping case of Sherri Papini very seriously — as three more women have disappeared from the area in the past three months! The multiple missing persons also share the disturbing detail of all having blonde hair. Authorities have avoided linking the cases, but heartbroken family members have already called in a man connected to Sherri's strange story!

Sherri Papini reported that she had been abducted by two women while jogging on Nov. 2, 2016, in the California town of Redding. The bizarre tale of her escape on Thanksgiving Day prompted reports of skepticism, with even local Sheriff Tom Bosekno noting that police found her cell phone was left behind in a way where it seemed it "was placed there purposely.” Concerned relatives of the missing women, however, are taking Sherri's story very seriously!

Stacey Smart, 52, went missing from Lewiston, Calif., on the same day that Sherri was reportedly abducted — and her daughter Nicole Santos-Hamann has turned to the mysterious "kidnap negotiator" Cameron Gamble, who posted bizarre videos in a bid to find Sherri. “He’s giving us advice,” she said. Lewiston is only a 32-mile drive from Redding.

25-year-old Amy Snow was reported missing by her mother on Dec. 1. She had walked away from her mother’s residence in Salyer, Calif. — which is approximately 90 miles from Sherri's home in Redding. Terrified family members are currently waiting to learn the latest news after a fisherman found a body in the town's Trinity River on Saturday, Dec. 31.

Jessica Roggenkamp, 44, went missing from the town of Anderson, Calif., on Dec. 10. The town is only 12 miles away from Redding, and is on the same interstate where Sherri was found on Thanksgiving Day! Authorities later found Jessica's 2010 black Mustang abandoned on the side of a highway. Police said that she hadn't received or made any calls on her cell phone since December 10, 2016.