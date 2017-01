MEGA

Sherri was bundled up for the wild like the survivor-type that she boasts about being on her social media. But, as revealed by The National ENQUIRER , three other blonde women have gone missing in the area since her abduction. Sherri still left her home on Dec. 5, 2016, under a cloud of suspicion. Sheriff Tom Bosenko insisted that local cops had “no reason to disbelieve Sherri Papini’s story" — although he later conceded that Sherri's cell phone and ear buds found at the scene of her kidnapping seemed to be "placed there purposely."