Sherri Papini has returned to her remote home in Redding, Calif. — weeks after the kidnapped "Supermom" disappeared from her rural community while dodging questions about her bizarre abduction. Plenty of questions remain about her tale of being abducted by two Latina women on Nov. 2, 2016, before being found on Thanksgiving Day at the side of a highway.
Sherri was bundled up for the wild like the survivor-type that she boasts about being on her social media. But, as revealed by The National ENQUIRER, three other blonde women have gone missing in the area since her abduction. Sherri still left her home on Dec. 5, 2016, under a cloud of suspicion. Sheriff Tom Bosenko insisted that local cops had “no reason to disbelieve Sherri Papini’s story" — although he later conceded that Sherri's cell phone and ear buds found at the scene of her kidnapping seemed to be "placed there purposely."
Sherri was caught out with her two children and husband Keith — who also forced Sheriff Bosenko to admit that local police were "blindsided" when he gave an interview about his wife's abduction. Keith provided details about Sherri's kidnapping that Bosenko didn't want revealed, including reports that his wife had been branded and had her hair cut short during her ordeal.
Suspicions about the case didn't keep the family of Stacey Smart from contacting Cameron Gamble after the 52-year-old blonde went missing from Lewiston, Calif., on the same day that Sherri was reportedly abducted. The mysterious "kidnap negotiator" had posted bizarre videos in a bid to find Sherri. “He’s giving us advice,” confirmed Staci's daughter.
There have still been no arrests in the crime, and Sheriff Bosenko insists that the investigation remains a “top priority.” Police, however, have added that sketches of the suspects won't be released. Keith declined any comment when questioned at the family home.
