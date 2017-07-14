Sharon Tate’s Sister: Jennifer Lawrence ‘Not Pretty’ Enough To Play Dead Star

Debra Tate — who's been battling both cancer and parole bids by Charlie's murderous minions — told a TMZ reporter that she wasn't excited about the idea of Jennifer stepping into the role, saying: "She's not pretty enough to play Sharon!"
Photo credit: Getty Images
An embarrassed Debra then added: "That's a terrible thing to say," but added: "I have my standards." She was much more appreciative of another acclaimed blonde actress stepping into the role for director Quentin Tarantino.
Debra officially endorsed Margot Robbie for the film, noting "her physical beauty, and [how] the way she carries herself is similar to that of Sharon." That opinion could really matter, too!
