Sharon Tate’s Sister: Jennifer Lawrence ‘Not Pretty’ Enough To Play Dead Star

Casting catfight over Manson movie!

Jennifer Lawrence has been touted to play Sharon Tate in a hot new film based on Charles Manson and his cult's gruesome murders — but the late star's sister is blasting the idea!

  Debra Tate — who's been battling both cancer and parole bids by Charlie's murderous minions — told a TMZ reporter that she wasn't excited about the idea of Jennifer stepping into the role, saying: "She's not pretty enough to play Sharon!"

An embarrassed Debra then added: "That's a terrible thing to say," but added: "I have my standards." She was much more appreciative of another acclaimed blonde actress stepping into the role for director Quentin Tarantino.

Debra officially endorsed Margot Robbie for the film, noting "her physical beauty, and [how] the way she carries herself is similar to that of Sharon." That opinion could really matter, too!

Debra oversees Sharon's estate, including the rights to the late star's likeness. Meanwhile, there haven't been any reports on casting Roman Polanski — the disgraced film director who was married to Sharon when she was murdered!

