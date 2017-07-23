South Carolina Serial Killer: Inside His Sex-Slave Dungeon

These dramatic photographs portray the moment a South Carolina serial killer Todd Kohlepp 's sex slave — imprisoned in a cargo container — is freed from captivity! Photo credit: Files

The chilling images capture the raw horror of abused prisoner Kala Brown’s grueling tortured life — imprisoned in a filthy metal storage container with a 3-foot chain fastened to her neck by her sicko captor, who turned her into a sex slave.

Charlie Carver, 32, were abducted after going to realtor Kohlhepp's 95-acre property in rural Spartanburg County in hopes of securing a cleaning job. Now, recently released police footage and photos document the chilling moment Kala was freed by authorities after they traced her cell phone signal to the remote location and heard her anguished cries. As The National ENQUIRER reported earlier, Kala and her boyfriend, 32, were abducted after going to realtor Kohlhepp's 95-acre property in rural Spartanburg County in hopes of securing a cleaning job. Now, recently released police footage and photos document the chilling moment Kala was freed by authorities after they traced her cell phone signal to the remote location and heard her anguished cries.

One image shows a rescuing officer approaching Kala with bolt cutters to free her body. On the shocking video released by prosecutors, an officer is heard asking Kala what became of Carver: “Do you know where your buddy is?” “Charlie? He shot him,” she replies.

“He would get there between one and three o’clock every day, take me up to the main building, feed me, make me do whatever he wanted sexually, and then he would put me back in the building,” says Kala, who added that he would return in the evening to administer the same torment.

“He said if I was a good girl, he’d teach me how to kill and I could be his partner,” she recalls. The end of Kala’s captivity also marked the end of Kohlhepp’s long reign of terror, including rape and murder of a 14-year-old neighbor when he was 15.

On Nov. 6, 2003, he murdered four people at the Superbike Motorsports shop in Chesnee, S.C. Those killings had been unsolved until Kala was freed — and told police Kohlhepp had admitted to the grisly slayings. In December 2015, Kohlhepp slaughtered Johnny Joe Coxie, 29, and Meagan Leigh McCraw-Coxie, 25 (pictured), after luring them to his property with a promise of work, as he did to Kala and Charlie. Investigators discovered their corpses on his property.

Kohlhepp has confessed to the South Carolina murders and will serve seven consecutive life sentences, plus 60 years, with no possibility of parole. Kala has vowed to recover from her nightmare.