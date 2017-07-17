Seattle Mayor Charged With Child Molestation In Lost Documents

Seattle's mayor is ending his career in disgrace over shocking charges of child abuse — with lost documents showing investigators believed his accusers! Photo credit: Getty Images

As earlier reported by The National ENQUIRER , Seattle Mayor Ed Murray is being accused of sexually molesting a teenage high school dropout — as well as two other troubled teens who say they were attacked in the 1980s. The mayor (here with his husband, Michael Shiosaki) has since announced that he won't seek a second term. Photo credit: Getty Images

Now notes from a 1984 investigation by officials in Oregon has emerged — with CPS caseworker Judy Butler saying that Murray was a likely sexual predator, and not fit to serve as a foster parent. Butler was assigned to the case when Jeff Simpson, who lived with Murray for nearly 18 months as a foster child, alleged that he had been sexually abused by the future mayor. Photo credit: Getty Images

“In the professional judgement of this caseworker who has interviewed numerous children of all ages and of all levels of emotional disturbance regarding sexual abuse,” wrote Butler, “Jeff Simpson has been sexually abused by…Edward Murray.” Photo credit: Getty Images

The disturbing document was unearthed by the Seattle Times — in the wake of another alleged victim having a civil lawsuit dismissed, with Delvonn Heckard also alleging sexual abuse by Murray. At the time, the departing mayor said: "The system vindicated me." Photo credit: Getty Images