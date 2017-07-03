Sean Connery: Secrets Of A Hollywood Legend

Sean Connery proved the definitive James Bond and brought Indiana Jones’ father to life, among dozens of iconic big-screen turns — from which The National ENQUIRER picked ten favorites. Photo credit: Getty Images

1959: After bit parts in plays and minor TV spots, Sean lands a key role in “Darby O’Gill and the Little People,” in which he has a thrilling fight scene that impresses future boss Albert R. “Cubby” Broccoli, producer of the After bit parts in plays and minor TV spots, Sean lands a key role in “Darby O’Gill and the Little People,” in which he has a thrilling fight scene that impresses future boss, producer of the first James Bond spy movies . Once a prospective soccer star — Manchester United offered young Sean a contract — he instead became a Hollywood screen legend! Photo credit: Files

1962: Despite James Bond creator Ian Fleming saying that Connery’s “not what I envisioned of James Bond … I’m looking for Commander Bond and not an overgrown stuntman,” Cubby hires Sean Diane Cilento. Despite James Bond creatorsaying that Connery’s “not what I envisioned of James Bond … I’m looking for Commander Bond and not an overgrown stuntman,” Cubby hires Sean to play 007 in “Dr. No.” Although Fleming allegedly called the film “simply dreadful” after an early screening, Sean eventually wins him over. In the same year, Sean weds actress Photo credit: Getty Images

1963: With Robert Shaw playing an evil henchman battling Bond in a classic fight scene on a train, Sean takes his second turn as 007 in “From Russia with Love.” Connery calls it his personal favorite Bond film. Due to balding at an early age, Sean — shown here with Daniela Bianchi as Tatiana Romanov — wears a hairpiece, as he did in all the 007 films. Photo credit: Getty Images

1964: Besides making his third Bond film, “Goldfinger,” Connery stars opposite Tippi Hedren in the Alfred Hitchcock suspense thriller “Marnie.” Sean asks to see the script first. Hitchcock says even Cary Grant didn’t ask him for a script, to which Connery replies, “I’m not Cary Grant.” Sean and Hitch get along famously during filming. Photo credit: Getty Images

1975: Another big year as Connery stars in two period pieces, “The Wind and the Lion” and “The Man Who Would be King.” He also appears in “The Terrorists,” but more importantly, Sean ties the knot with his current wife, Moroccan-French painter Another big year as Connery stars in two period pieces, “The Wind and the Lion” and “The Man Who Would be King.” He also appears in “The Terrorists,” but more importantly, Sean ties the knot with his current wife, Moroccan-French painter Micheline Roquebrune , with whom he has no children. Photo credit: Getty Images

1976: In a story set 20 years after Robin Hood battles the Sheriff of Nottingham, Sean plays the aging heroic outlaw returning from the Crusades to again win the heart of Lady Marian (Audrey Hepburn) in “Robin and Marian.” But the sheriff (Robert Shaw) is still around and not willing to let bygones be bygones. Hepburn’s sons beg her to take the role so she could act with James Bond. Photo credit: Getty Images

1989: Connery plays Professor Henry Jones, father of Harrison Ford’s title character in “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade,” in which the Joneses try to prevent the Nazis from getting their hands on the Holy Grail. Photo credit: Getty Images

1998: Connery wins his only Academy Award, claiming the Best Supporting Actor prize for his performance in “The Untouchables.” Sean plays tough Irish beat cop Jimmy Malone, who takes on the mob. Photo credit: Getty Images

2006: Now "Sir Sean" after his 2000 knighting by Queen Elizabeth II — at a ceremony in which he donned full Highland dress in the dark green MacLeod tartan — Connery received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the American Film Institute ... and announced his retirement from on-camera acting! Photo credit: Getty Images