Scott Peterson’s Prison Hell — Convinced He’d Be Freed

Peterson sat down with a documentary crew from A&E for the upcoming "The Murder of Laci Peterson" — where he says that he couldn't believe it when he was found guilty of killing his wife and unborn son after she was last seen alive on December 24, 2002. “It was just like this amazing, horrible, physical reaction that I had," said Peterson. "I couldn’t feel my feet on the floor!" Photo credit: Getty Images

"I was staggered by it," added Peterson. "I had no idea it was coming." But the documentary producers are quick to assure viewers that they don't support Peterson's claims of innocence. But a bombshell investigation by The ENQUIRER revealed how the murderer is right about being shocked to end up behind bars! Photo credit: Getty Images

The ex-fertilizer salesman — whose only friend has been a gay serial killer — acts like he's at death's door, said one insider. "At one point, Scott was screaming hysterically in his cell until guards came to see what was happening," a source told The ENQUIRER. "They found him writhing on the floor saying he was dying [but] it turned out to be nothing more than a panic attack." Photo credit: Getty Images

Insiders also said that Peterson wakes other prisoners in the middle of the night with screaming nightmares that leave him clutching his chest in seemingly extreme pain. "I'm told it's agonizingly long and loud," said one, adding that other inmates resent Peterson — and even suspect him of being a snitch because of the extra attention he gets from guards.

But, added the source, "it's not VIP treatment. It's as if they wouldn't be surprised to find him dead!" Other insiders believe the Death Row guards are convinced Peterson's heart attack claims are just an act. They're "all weary of Peterson and his declarations of innocence," said a second source. "They aren't fooled. These guys have seen it all."

Sources may also have revealed why Peterson isn't seen on camera in the new documentary: "Scott's appearance has transformed since he's been here. He looks terrible. His hair is cut very short, almost shaved, and it's receding fas...He's all skin and bones, and he looks like he's dying!"

But, amazingly, sources reported that Peterson still sports a perverted air of confidence that he'll win his case on appeal to the Supreme Court of California. "He insists his dead wife is looking down on him" said one source, "knowing he didn't do it, he didn't get a fair trial." Photo credit: Getty Images