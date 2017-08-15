Scott Peterson: ‘I Wasn’t Last Person To See Laci Alive’

Scott Peterson is insisting that he's innocent of the murder of his pregnant wife Laci — and his onetime investigative attorney is backing up his claim that “I wasn’t the last one to see Laci" on the day of her death! Photo credit: Getty Images

Peterson has spoken out for the first time from his prison hell on Death Row in California's notorious San Quentin Prison. "There were so many witnesses that saw her walking in the neighborhood after I left,” he told his sister-in-law Janey, who remains a staunch supporter of Peterson — despite Laci's husband being exposed as a cheater who'd told his mistress he'd "lost his wife" even while he was still married. Photo credit: Getty Images

But in a shocking twist, investigative attorney Matt Dalton is also insisting that he had six witnesses willing to testify that Laci had been seen alive on December 24, 2002, after Scott had left to his office. The defense team, however, never presented their testimony! Photo credit: Getty Images

"There is too much the jury never heard," Dalton insisted. "The eyewitnesses who could have established [Scott's] innocence were never presented." Dalton went public with his book "Presumed Guilty," where he claimed that he — and the evidence he'd discovered to clear Peterson — was dumped from the defense team before the case went to court, after lead lawyer Mark Geragos (at left) reportedly discovered Dalton had gone behind his back and tried to get Peterson to team up with another law firm for his defense. Photo credit: Getty Images

Dalton, who interviewed scores of witnesses and reviewed more than 30,000 pages of police documents, and met almost daily with Peterson in jail, says Geragos never presented the most crucial information about Laci's disappearance. "Why was there no testimony from the witnesses I'd interviewed who'd seen Laci with her dog that day?" asked Dalton. Photo credit: Getty Images

That witness has been found now, however, with neighbor Mike Chiavett confirming in a new documentary that he had seen Laci walking her dog in the neighborhood on the day of her disappearance — after Scott had already left for work. “After I had talked to the policeman and given my statement that I had seen the dog in the park,” said Chiavett, “nothing was followed up.” Photo credit: Getty Images

Laci's decomposed body — pregnant with her unborn son Conner — washed ashore four months after her disappearance from the Modesto, Calif., home she shared with Scott. He was convicted on Nov. 12, 2004, of their murders. Strangely, however, Peterson had actually gone to court to try and block the release of Dalton's book. Photo credit: Getty Images