Bombshell Exclusive!

Scientology Shocker: Celebrities’ Baby Black-Market

John Travolta, Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman paying millions to poor moms!

By
View gallery 3
Getty/NatENQ
Scientology Shocker: Celebrities’ Baby Black-Market
1 of 3
Celebrity members of the Church of Scientology — and other Hollywood stars — bought innocent children from poor mothers through a baby black market, as revealed in the new issue of The National ENQUIRER!

Photo credit: Getty/NatENQ

An exhaustive 10-month investigation by The National ENQUIRER — on newsstands now — exposes the chilling analysis of a shocking “celebrity adoption” scheme, plus the star-struck Florida politician who worked as the celebrities’ go-between!

Photo credit: Getty/NatENQ

Shocking photographic evidence captures the bizarre transactions that have a top official declaring: “This has ‘baby broker’ written all over it!” Discover the big names caught up in the bizarre scheme — only in the new issue of The National ENQUIRER, on newsstands now!

Photo credit: Getty/NatENQ

Comments