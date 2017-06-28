Scientology Shocker: Celebrities’ Baby Black-Market

Shocking photographic evidence captures the bizarre transactions that have a top official declaring: “This has ‘baby broker’ written all over it!” Discover the big names caught up in the bizarre scheme — only in the new issue of The National ENQUIRER, on newsstands now!
Shocking photographic evidence captures the bizarre transactions that have a top official declaring: “This has ‘baby broker’ written all over it!” Discover the big names caught up in the bizarre scheme — only in the new issue of The National ENQUIRER, on newsstands now!