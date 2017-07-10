John Travolta & Tom Cruise Caught In Black Market Baby Scheme

Celebrity Scientologists and other Hollywood stars procured innocent children — born to struggling, dirt-poor mothers — on a baby black market where money made the rules! Photo credit: Getty Images

The ENQUIRER can exclusively reveal a former Florida politician acted as the go-between for stars wanting to adopt, according to a well-placed insider. She also bragged to The ENQUIRER’s whistleblower about arranging adoptions for celebrities and working as a “baby wrangler” on Travolta’s “Look Who’s Talking” movies, which co-starred Kirstie! “She would boast about working on the adoptions for famous people,” the informant claimed. “She’d go out and find babies for celebs — that was her thing.” Photo credit: Getty Images

The first adoption she arranged was for “Smokey and the Bandit” star Reynolds and his blond actress wife Loni in 1988, according to the source. “She also confessed to arranging an adoption for Travolta’s manager Jonathan Krane and his wife Sally Kellerman, finding a baby for one of Travolta’s friends, and another for Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman. She ALSO helped good friend Alley with her adoption,” the insider spilled. Photo credit: Corbis

Bennett Cohn, outside the courtroom of Circuit Court Judge Richard J. Wennet. Donna Mills in ’94 was one of the last adoptions that I recall her being involved with. But she may have been involved in many more.” After reviewing the mountain finalized the adoption. Our source positively identified Hinton walking with the “Top Gun” star and Kidman, who was cradling baby Bella, plus a Palm Beach County sheriff’s deputy, and the couple’s attorney,, outside the courtroom of Circuit Court Photo credit: Getty Images

Cohn had no knowledge of Hinton’s presence. He was Cruise’s second attorney after the actor fired Hinton’s wingman, Jim Robinson, for alleged malpractice after information leaked. “Tom fired his first attorney Jim Robinson [who Hinton worked with on the celebrity adoptions] because it was so badly handled,” a source close to the scandal plagued adoption told The ENQUIRER. “There were leaks to the press, which infuriated Tom. He demanded an investigation by the court. Photo credit: Getty Images

Kellerman wrote: “After talking to two adoption lawyers and not feeling right about them, I decided to call Burt Reynolds and his wife, Loni ... [because] he and Loni had adopted successfully. They agreed to make a referral.” Kellerman’s mother-in-law, Lorraine Krane, praised Hinton for bringing grandchildren into her life. Hinton — a 70-year-old registered nurse and former director of a child care center — denied all wrongdoing. However, she admitted to referring Krane and Reynolds to a private attorney, before citing her awards for child advocacy. Hinton, a former mayor of Jupiter, Fla., claimed she could not recall the name of the attorney who got her referrals for celebrities looking to adopt. But when pressed by our reporter, she blurted out the name “Robinson.” Yet in what proves to be a stinging contradiction, Krane’s own wife confirmed in a published memoir that Hinton acted as a baby broker! Photo credit: Getty Images

But instead of being introduced to a child placement agency or a private attorney, the referral was to “a woman named Mary Hinton,” Kellerman wrote. “She [Hinton] had news: there was a baby available. ‘It was supposed to go to another couple,’ she told me, ‘but they’ve gotten pregnant.’ But here was the thing: if we wanted the baby, Jonathan and I had to accept right away.” Kasky, a leading mediator in adoption cases, said: “I’ve heard many times that lawyers tell prospective adoptive clients they’ve got a match, and the reason it’s last minute is because the original adoptive family got pregnant." Photo credit: Getty Images

Mary is a wonderful person,” said Lorraine. “All the adoptions she arranged happened by word of mouth. Disadvantaged women begged her to take their children when they needed help and couldn’t afford it. “Mary could find a home with someone wealthy who could take care of babies who would have otherwise been on welfare or taken by the state. “Those babies have amazing lives now. I don’t know if the mothers were paid or compensated. Mary would hand them over to an attorney. Photo credit: Getty Images

“Everyone who wanted to give up a child would call Mary Hinton — and if you wanted a baby, you’d call Mary Hinton.” An adoption expert said the birth mothers would be paid the equivalent of about $25,000 to cover their “expenses.” Hinton earned close to a million bucks for services associated with Travolta and other associates for her film work, including “baby wrangling.” Chuck Elderd, film commissioner at the Palm Beach County Film and Television Commission, where Hinton once served on the board, said: “I understood she said that’s what she did, arrange confidential adoptions. She had relationships, and it was my impression she was helping them when they were trying to be discreet.” Photo credit: Getty Images