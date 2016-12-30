1 of 4
Sarah Palin is caught up in yet another battle over her kids having babies out of wedlock — with her son Track being sued for custody by his baby mama! RadarOnline.com has unearthed the shocking court documents that show Track's gal pal Jordan Loewe is ready to take the former military man to court. It's not even the first humiliating moment for Track, who filed for divorce in 2012 barely a year after marrying pregnant bride Britta Hanson!
Radar has the court papers showing Jordan filed for custody on December 28 in Anchorage — with the couple having never been married. The filing comes nearly a year after Track's arrest in Jan. 2016 for allegedly assaulting Jordan during a boozy fight. He later took a plea deal where he admitted to charges of possession of a weapon while intoxicated.
Sarah Palin, of course, first found fame as the governor of Alaska who became the Vice-President candidate with John McCain in the 2008 election. Track isn't along in embarrassing the"family values" politician, though. The National ENQUIRER has covered how his sister Bristol Palin twice ended up pregnant before marrying different men!
Jordan revealed that she was pregnant with Track's child in April. Meanwhile, Track is still going through another brutal custody battle with Britta — who took him back to court after his arrest in January, and had his visiting time with their daughter Kyla limited to four days a month.
