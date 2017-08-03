sarah hyland modern family scandal

Shamed!

Sarah Hyland: ‘Modern Family’ Star Humiliated Over Sex Scandal

TV cutie’s photo-hacking nightmare!

By
sarah hyland modern family scandal
View gallery 7
Getty Images
Sarah Hyland: ‘Modern Family’ Star Humiliated Over Sex Scandal
1 of 7
Sarah Hyland has gone into hiding after a string of raunchy photos — claiming to show the "Modern Family" beauty in kinky sex acts — exploded onto the internet!

Photo credit: Getty Images

“Sarah hasn’t stopped crying. She feels totally betrayed and violated,” The National ENQUIRER has learned from a longtime pal. In contrast to shamed stars such as Jennifer Lawrence, who fought back in the press, “Sarah doesn’t know how she can ever face people again!”

Photo credit: BACKGRID

The 26-year-old actress, who plays rebellious daughter Haley Dunphy on the hit sitcom, was described as “reeling in shock” when the steamy photos surfaced. Ironically, the scandal exploded as Sarah was celebrating the release of her new single, "Know U Anymore," and her triumph over a mystery illness that left her bedridden earlier this year.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

“You couldn’t have a bigger comedown,” says the pal. “For this to happen has destroyed her.”

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Sarah, who got her start at age 7 in the Howard Stern movie "Private Parts" (right), battled kidney dysplasia all her life until receiving a kidney transplant — from her dad, Edward — in 2012. After the operation, she gushed: “I have a second chance at life — not a lot of people get that.”

Photo credit: Files

Now, with the humiliating photos splashed online, “she’s distraught at how this will disappoint her family,” says her pal.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Sarah’s reps didn’t comment on the photo nightmare, but friends are rallying around the shattered star, saying she’s hiding in embarrassment. “She’s a tough kid, but this is really testing her,” declares a pal.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Comments