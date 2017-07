Shepard was 40 years old when he suddenly found mainstream fame as pioneering pilot Chuck Yeager in 1983's "The Right Stuff." He was living with Jessica Lange at the time, and they had two children together while staying a couple until 2009. Insiders also told The National ENQUIRER that Ellen DeGeneres' jealousy over Sam filming "One Kill" with Anne Heche in 200 also helped break up the lesbian lovebirds.