Eyewitnesses agree that the famously volatile Hollywood star eventually had to grab Azealia and haul her out of the suite — but Azealia recalled: "He calls me a ni**er, and then grabs me, picks me up, he chokes me by the throat, picks me up, throws me out of the room and then spits on me.” RZA took Russell's side at the time, but now he's admitted that Azealia was at least right about the spitting!