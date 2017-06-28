Rush Limbaugh: Sick Secrets Of $470 Million Divorce

Rush Limbaugh’s fourth wife has been cheating on him with hunky young athletes — and setting the stage for a big-bucks divorce that could humiliate the right-wing radio icon! Photo credit: Getty Images

The National ENQUIRER, claiming that Limbaugh's wife, Kathryn — a hot-blooded 40-year-old blond stunner — is currently two-timing the media motormouth with a married man! Family insiders have exclusively blown the lid off the blockbuster scandal to, claiming that Limbaugh's wife,— a hot-blooded 40-year-old blond stunner — is currently two-timing the media motormouth with a married man!

"Kathryn has bounced around with a bunch of guys — mostly athletes," the source claimed. "She's also been with married guys. In fact, she's still seeing one! She's taken Rush's plane to meet men, and even cheated while visiting her cancer-stricken dad in Massachusetts!"

Worse yet for Limbaugh, the controversial radio host has no prenup with Kathryn — leaving his massive $470 million fortune at risk! "There was no prenup," the insider confirmed. "Kathryn could walk away with an insane amount of money." Despite Kathryn's outrageous behavior, Rush has turned a blind eye to her indiscretions because he's terrified of losing her, spilled the tattletale.

"Rush realizes Kathryn is a beautiful woman, and he's old enough to be her father," the source dished. Insiders described Kathryn as Rush's "trophy wife," who basically acts as the fading radio host's "arm candy." "Whatever Kathryn says goes," the confidant divulged. "Rush dotes on her, and gives her anything she wants."

Sandra Fluke drove a wedge between the couple. But their agreement doesn't extend to the bedroom, according to insiders. "If Rush comes home feeling frisky, their home is so huge that Kathryn can hide. They have virtually zero sex life," tattled the source. And as The Enquirer reported five years ago, Rush's high-profile media war with Georgetown University law student and birth-control advocatedrove a wedge between the couple.

A spokesman for Rush insisted the insiders' claims and insisted that Kathryn has been faithful to her famous husband. Despite that, the couple has rarely been seen in public since their lavish 2010 wedding at the posh Breakers resort near their mansion in Palm Beach, Fla. — and insiders said they've essentially been living separate lives!

"Rush mostly stays at home. As he gets older, being out on the party scene just isn't as thrilling to him anymore," the source confided. As he ages, members of his inner circle said Rush has increasingly turned a blind eye to Kathryn's not- so-secret romps with other men.

"Of course, Rush is suspicious — and he doesn't like it," the pal spilled. "But he doesn't want to come down too hard on Kathryn because he's afraid she'll leave him and take all his money!"