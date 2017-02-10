1 of 7
Rosie O'Donnell has shipped her drug-addled daughter to rehab in a last-ditch effort to save her from a life of coke-fueled depravity, as exclusively learned by The National ENQUIRER! It's the crass comic's shocking secret, with 19-year-old Chelsea O’Donnell fighting for her life as Rosie concentrates on getting a job with "Saturday Night Live."
The ENQUIRER exposed Chelsea's tragic addictions after obtaining a disturbing series of private text messages. Rosie's troubled adopted child (seen here in 2009) revealed the true extent of her cocaine addiction in a series of pathetic pleadings. “Tryna get drugs,” she wrote in a desperate message to a man she'd met on Facebook. “Just blow. I need some. I gotta find a way to make $20.”
Chelsea, who secretly married 31-year-old plumber Nicholas Alliegro in 2016, added: “I just want some blow … I don’t wanna do bad things for it, but f--k…it helps [me] deal with Nick.” A disgusted insider told The ENQUIRER: “Chelsea’s life is falling apart. She’s spiraling out of control. She dedicates every waking second to drugs!”
The ENQUIRER earlier revealed how Rosie had attempted one reconciliation with her daughter, and had then threatened to kick Chelsea out of her life if she refused to go to a therapy program. Only now — after Rosie staged an intervention — did Chelsea finally accept her help. Rosie hauled her off to a rehab clinic in Freehold, N.J.,telling pals: “Chelsea is off her medication and unstable.”
Now her daughter remains locked away as Rosie concentrates on a career comeback. With Chelsea in rehab, Rosie is back to trying to get revenge on longtime nemesis Donald Trump — and posted a doctored pic in a public plea to play Presidential advisor Steve Bannon on "Saturday Night Live."
