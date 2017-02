AKM-GSI

The ENQUIRER earlier revealed how Rosie had attempted one reconciliation with her daughter, and had then threatened to kick Chelsea out of her life if she refused to go to a therapy program. Only now — after Rosie staged an intervention — did Chelsea finally accept her help. Rosie hauled her off to a rehab clinic in Freehold, N.J.,telling pals: “Chelsea is off her medication and unstable.”