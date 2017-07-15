robert conrad

Under The Influence!

Robert Conrad Caught In Brutal Booze Binge

TV legend seen stumbling drunk around Malibu bars!

robert conrad
Robert Conrad spends his sad last days barhopping around Malibu — bossing around patrons while pretending to be the real-life incarnation of the TV characters he once played!
That is the tragic finding of an undercover National ENQUIRER investigation that tailed “The Wild Wild West” and “Black Sheep Squadron” actor from one watering hole to the next and drinking himself into oblivion. “Robert goes to three or four places where the staff covers up for him,” our eyewitness revealed. “He’s got the early stages of dementia, and when he walks in he’s either abusive to other patrons or pretends to be one of his old TV characters. But by the time he leaves, he often can’t walk at all!”

The ENQUIRER recently caught 82-year-old Robert as he collapsed in a boozy stupor outside one of his regular haunts. Shockingly, staffers enabled the incident! “All the waiters came over to hug Robert and say hello, and he was instantly served a margarita,” our on-scene spy spilled. “His assistant refused to get him more booze, reminding him about his medication. But as soon as his assistant left, Robert put his arm up and the bartender brought him a chardonnay.”

Since crashing head-on into another car while drunk in 2003, Robert needs painkillers — and he had to practically be carried out of the restaurant. Robert was helped to a bench, and promptly tumbled off — hitting his head. But he brushed off the incident, saying: “I had two drinks — a margarita and a chardonnay. I went to the front of the restaurant and I fell over. I had no damage. I had no marks on my face.”

