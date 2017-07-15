Robert Conrad Caught In Brutal Booze Binge

4 of 4

Since crashing head-on into another car while drunk in 2003, Robert needs painkillers — and he had to practically be carried out of the restaurant. Robert was helped to a bench, and promptly tumbled off — hitting his head. But he brushed off the incident, saying: “I had two drinks — a margarita and a chardonnay. I went to the front of the restaurant and I fell over. I had no damage. I had no marks on my face.”

Photo credit: coleman-rayner