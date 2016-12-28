1 of 5

FameFlyNet/Splash FameFlyNet/Splash Ricki Lake went to Cancun to see the end of 2016 — and showed off her curves after a crazy year! The National ENQUIRER revealed how friends were freaking out over the former talk-show gal's massive weight gain in 2015. She blew up big after her split from ex-husband Christian Evans, with medical experts estimating that she'd packed on 80 pounds. But she's looking great while Christian is locked away for running naked through Los Angeles!

FameFlynet FameFlynet While Ricki is living large in luxury, Christian is trying to recover from a bizarre breakdown that got him busted. “I stripped down naked and ran into an intersection in downtown Los Angeles,” Christian told The ENQUIRER, saying the episode began after a secret reconciliation with Ricki that went bad. “The LAPD handcuffed me, put me in an ambulance and sent me to the county hospital, then the psych ward!"

FameFlynet FameFlynet Christian, who is Ricki’s second husband, publicly revealed for the first time they were secretly trying to patch things up after their April 2015 divorce. They married in April 2012, but Christian says they separated two years later after he proposed an open relationship. And with Ricki in Mexico, there's no change they'd get back together!

FameFlynet FameFlynet "I got evicted from my apartment and couldn’t get inside to feed my dog,” said Christian. “I slept on Skid Row in nothing but the hospital gowns, and then spent time in the men’s shelter. I tried to call Ricki, but I was paranoid and I thought people were following both me and her.”