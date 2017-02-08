1 of 6

Files/Getty Files/Getty "Battlestar Galactica" star Richard Hatch — who played debonair Captain Apollo on the NBC series — passed away from pancreatic cancer on Feb. 7, 2017, at the age of 71. But despite fans of the sci-fi show remembering his iconic role, Richard revealed to The National ENQUIRER that "Battlestar Galactica" nearly ruined his life! The star spoke out to The ENQUIRER with his disappointment in the series after it launched in 1978, and even blasted the 2004 revival that turned the show into a cable-TV hit.

"I said a straight 'no' before I even read the script," recalled Richard about being approached to play Apollo. The star then regretted being lured in by the promise of a show that "would be dramatic and have depth." Richard risked his Hollywood career by going public with his own dislike for "Battlestar," telling The ENQUIRER: "It's been a letdown for the audience...they got bored!" But that dissatisfaction turned to depression after the show was canceled!

He told The ENQUIRER in 1980 that he "went crazy" and had to undergo therapy after he left the show before the series even ended. That was after a concerned pal had told reporters: "I was at a party recently in the San Fernando valley, and I saw Richard crying. He was just sitting on the floor crying because he said his life was a shambles, and he felt he was having a nervous breakdown!"

Richard himself admitted that he had recently broken down during an audition. "I remember talking about myself," he said, "because the producer wanted to hear about me. Suddenly, he asked me: 'What do you want?' And I just started to cry." Richard failed the audition, of course, adding: "I felt I had this creativity, and I wondered why no one else was seeing it."

Peter Sellers in 1981's "Charlie Chan and the Curse of the Dragon Queen." Insiders added that Richard has also taken on raising his son Paul by himself. His son had been born out of wedlock, and a pal said the boy's mother "has just written the kid off completely. The kid feels really bad, and that compounds it for Richard." The actor was able to turn things around with his first film role, where he appeared opposite