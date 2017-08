Nearly two years after her divorce , country icon Reba McEntire says she’s ready to fall in love again -- and the 62-year-old singer isn't ruling out a younger man! Photo credit: Getty Images

A pal of the vivacious red-head tells The National ENQUIRER : "Reba says she's keeping her mind — and heart — open. "But she cautions, laughing, 'Not too young, though. I have no plans to be robbing the cradle!'"

Shelby Blackstock (left), Reba's 27-year-old son with And that's just fine with(left), Reba's 27-year-old son with ex-hubby Narvel Blackstock . Race-car driver Shelby has laid down a "dating rule" for his famous mom — no men under 50. But Reba wouldn't mind playing the cougar card.

"In my mind, I'm 35!" she gushes. She even told a pal: "I know that there's a good man out there somewhere for me. I just need to find him, that's all!" Insiders say plenty of friends have offered to play matchmaker, but the Oklahoma-born cowgirl wants to leave her love life to fate.

"It's sort of like a dress, a song. You'll know it when you see it," Reba says, and thanks "God and my girlfriends" for getting her through it. Back in March, Reba says she put the word out she was ready to date "and not a darn thing has happened. So I guess I'm just too busy. Maybe that's it!"

Her hectic schedule includes a Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace with fellow country chart-toppers Brooks & Dunn. And earlier this year she filmed a TV pilot for "Desperate Housewives" producer Marc Cherry , playing a small-town Kentucky sheriff.