Quincy Jones Got Millions From Michael Jackson Lawsuit — But Wanted More

A furious feud between Michael Jackson’s family and recording genius Quincy Jones has boiled over into court with the music mogul charging the King of Pop’s greedy kin cheated him out of a whopping $30 million!

Quincy’s lawsuit claims the selfish Jackson estate, which controls MJJ Productions, ripped him off by snubbing a deal he had with the "Gloved One" to increase his royalty share. “Quincy believes the Jacksons cheated him and he’s going to make them pay,” dished an insider to The National ENQUIRER. “He deserves better treatment from those ungrateful Jacksons!”

"While Michael was a dazzling talent, Quincy “was the genius behind him,” the insider explained. “He MADE Michael into a superstar. He produced "Thriller," "Off the Wall" and "Bad" which sold millions of albums and made them both incredibly rich.” 84-year-old Quincy claims that after Michael’s tragic death in 2009, the tricky Jackson estate negotiated a larger share of the profits with Sony Entertainment and cut him out! Sources say the Jackson estate offered Quincy a settlement in the $3 million range.

  But the record producer insists he’s owed $30 million. He charges the master recordings he produced were edited and remixed as a way to avoid paying him his due — but the Jackson lawyers insists he’s full of bull. “Quincy isn’t going down without a fight," said the insider. "Everybody in the business knows if you cheat him, he’s going to get you for it!”

