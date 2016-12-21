1 of 7

Getty Images Getty Images Prince Charles and Camilla's scheme to seize the spotlight! Queen Elizabeth has abruptly canceled her plans for Christmas — after a battle behind the scenes for control of the crown! The National ENQUIRER reported in November that Buckingham Palace would soon announce that the Queen was battling health problems. Now press officers for the 90-year-old royal have startled reporters by announcing that she's abruptly canceled a train ride to spend Christmas at her English country home. Royal insiders, however, say it's all a coverup forandscheme to seize the spotlight!

Getty Images Getty Images Some sources at Buckingham Palace rushed to assure the public that the Queen's suddenly-canceled trip wasn't a serious sign of failing health, telling reporters that there was no reason for "grave concerns."

Getty Images Getty Images Prince Philip had "heavy colds." But The ENQUIRER exposed how the royals had planned a Christmas health crisis weeks before! Other sources, however, reported that the Queen had "taken ill," amid other reports that both the Queen and her husbandhad "heavy colds." But The ENQUIRER exposed how the royals had planned a Christmas health crisis weeks before!

Getty Images Getty Images “Elizabeth’s reign is over in all but name,” a stunned member of her staff told The ENQUIRER. “Charles is in charge, and Camilla is the power behind the throne!"

Getty Images Getty Images The insider said that the plans were for Queen Elizabeth to be “highly visible” until shortly before Christmas — adding: “The palace will announce she’s in failing health...making it ‘necessary’ for Charles and Camilla to assume more of her duties at public and government functions.”

Getty Images Getty Images Prince William and the former Kate Middleton out of the limelight, with the popular royals instructed to keep quiet and concentrate on raising their children! In addition to the Queen's illnesses, Kate’s Insiders also told The ENQUIRER that Charles and Camilla's official duties are meant to keepand the formerout of the limelight, with the popular royals instructed to keep quiet and concentrate on raising their children! In addition to the Queen's illnesses, Kate’s own frail health would also be cited as an “official” basis for the deci- sion, a royal aide said.