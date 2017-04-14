1 of 4
Shocking new discoveries have emerged about the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Fla.! The revelations are part of a new report released by the Orlando Police Department — detailing how police responded on June 12, 2016, when crazed terrorist Omar Mateen murdered 38 people inside the nightclub.
Surveillance footage inside the club then captured Mateen running from the main dance floor toward the bathrooms. Nine people died in the north bathroom, where Mateen had barricaded himself. Four died in the south bathroom. Thirteen more died in both bathrooms waiting for help while 11 people died at the hospital or at triage areas set up outside the club during the shooting.
The troubling report includes diagrams and still photos from body cam footage showing officers in their initial confrontation with Mateen (seen here with his wife Noor Salman, who he texted from within the club). The report also reveals that the FBI followed up on more than 1,600 leads and interviewed 500 people — and over 300 subpoenas were ultimately issued!
