Psycho Mom Laughs For The News Cameras

This is the smiling face of Isabel Cartuna Martinez — who had a good laugh while being charged with the murder of her husband and four children!

A disgusted judge in the Gwinnett County courtroom told the Georgia woman to quit "playing to the camera" while she was being charged with 10 counts of felony murder and six felony counts of aggravated assault.

Police say that Martinez stabbed her husband to death, along with Isabela Martinez (10 years old), Dacota Romero (7), Dillan Martin-Romero (4) and Axel Romero (2).

Diana Romero, 9 years old, remains in serious but stable condition at a local hospital. The multiple murder charges are from alternative theories of what drove Martinez to allegedly murder her family.

Martinez and her husband, Martin Romero, had reportedly moved to the town of Loganville from Illinois just months before.

Through an interpreter, Martinez declined the court's offer of a defense attorney — adding that she would be represented by "the people," and telling the judge that "God loves us all."