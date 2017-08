Priscilla Presley broke down during a dramatic reunion with an ex-lover as daughter Lisa Marie ’s life continues to spiral out of control! Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner/BACKGRID

“Priscilla was very upset from the minute she arrived, and Nigel tried his best to comfort her,” an insider spilled. The debonair Brit, 68, and Priscilla dated for three years before splitting in 2009. The two tried to keep a low profile as they huddled at The Beverly Hills Hotel on July 11. Despite her efforts to avoid attention, Priscilla failed to escape our photographer who snapped her collapse. Photo credit: Getty Images

“It was difficult to watch and hear. It’s painfully clear Priscilla is struggling to cope with what’s going on,” our mole tattled. “She had a complete meltdown right there, and sat down for barely an hour before running off.” Nigel had initially reached out to Priscilla by email, and during their lunch, he reassured her, while slamming “silly” Lisa Marie. Photo credit: Getty Images

“There’s nothing we can do to help her … it’s scary. She’s having such a hard time in life because she has no friends,” Priscilla told Nigel. Sadly, The ENQUIRER obtained more photos of a distressed Priscilla, who appeared to wipe tears from her face after a phone call on June 28. Photo credit: Getty Images

“Priscilla is turning to friends for support, but there’s only so much help people can offer her,” a source said. Elvis’ ex-wife has been appointed guardian to her eight-year-old twin granddaughters, Harper and Finley, while Lisa Marie recovers and her divorce from Michael rages on. Photo credit: Getty Images