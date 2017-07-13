Princess Grace Blasted As Royal Pain

Princess GraceKelly — the Hollywood goddess swept up storybook style by Euro-royal Prince Rainier III of Monaco — just got posthumously thrown under the bus by a photographer!
Photo credit: Getty Images
2 of 6
Reginald Davis, author of the new book "My Life Photographing Royalty and the Famous," adds a new perspective on Monaco’s ice queen — branding Princess Grace the most horrifying assignment in his four-decade career!
Photo credit: Getty Images
3 of 6
Davis dishes that ex-movie star Grace was “the most difficult royal I ever photographed — so haughty, arrogant and awkward.”
Princess GraceKelly — the Hollywood goddess swept up storybook style by Euro-royal Prince Rainier III of Monaco — just got posthumously thrown under the bus by a photographer!
Photo credit: Getty Images
Reginald Davis, author of the new book "My Life Photographing Royalty and the Famous," adds a new perspective on Monaco’s ice queen — branding Princess Grace the most horrifying assignment in his four-decade career!
Photo credit: Getty Images
Davis dishes that ex-movie star Grace was “the most difficult royal I ever photographed — so haughty, arrogant and awkward.”