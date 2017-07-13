princess grace kelly monaco nasty

Princess Grace Blasted As Royal Pain

Photographer recalls her as 'haughty, arrogant and awkward!'

Princess Grace Kelly — the Hollywood goddess swept up storybook style by Euro-royal Prince Rainier III of Monaco — just got posthumously thrown under the bus by a photographer!

Reginald Davis, author of the new book "My Life Photographing Royalty and the Famous," adds a new perspective on Monaco’s ice queen — branding Princess Grace the most horrifying assignment in his four-decade career!

Davis dishes that ex-movie star Grace was “the most difficult royal I ever photographed — so haughty, arrogant and awkward.”

But her take-no-prisoners attitude was golden when caught by cameras, which loved her! In his official portrait, the mother of Caroline, Princess of Hanover, Stephanie, and Prince Albert II “seems every inch the relaxed, happy mother.”

As to his favorite blue blood? Davis, 92, admits without hesitation that Queen Elizabeth’s kid sister, Princess Margaret, tops the list.

He shot them all — including the monarch and her children at Windsor Castle. In Davis's telling Margaret was a “vibrant” presence that he sees in retrospect as “the Diana of her day.”

