Pippa Couldn’t Handle This Alone! Looking Back at Princess Diana’s Epic Wedding Dress

Prince Charles
and Princess Diana
’s nuptials on July, 29 1981 was considered by many as the wedding of the century. One look at her dress and you can see why. Designed by David
and Elizabeth Emanuel
, the dress was taffeta and lace with a 25-foot-long train. Click through to see Princess Diana’s epic wedding dress.
With the 20-anniversary of her death this year, interest in the late Princess Diana is at an all-time high. TLC is airing a 3-hour telecast exploring her life, legacy and conspiracy theories surrounding her death. Watch Princess Diana: Tragedy or Treason on Monday, July 31 at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.
Princess Diana’s most iconic dress was her wedding dress, designed by David and Elizabeth Emanuel. Pictured here, Prince Charles and Princess Diana leaving St Paul's Cathedral in London after their wedding ceremony on July, 29 1981
