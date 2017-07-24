Is Princess Diana’s Style Better Than Kate’s? Judge for Yourself

With the 20-year anniversary of Princess Diana ’s death upon us, interest in her life and legacy is reignited. As the Princess of Whales and beyond, Diana was the world’s biggest style icon. Click through for some of Princess Diana’s most iconic outfits. TLC is airing a 3-hour telecast exploring her life, legacy and conspiracy theories surrounding her death. Watch Princess Diana: Tragedy or Treason on Monday, July 31 at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. Photo credit: Getty Images

Princess Diana arriving at the at the Serpentine Gallery, London, in a gown by Christina Stambolian in June 1994. Photo credit: Getty Images

Princess Diana wore a Catherine Walker suit and Philip Somerville hat during her official tour of the Gulf States on March 15, 1989 in Kuwait City, United Arab Emirates. Photo credit: Getty Images

Princess Diana wore a Bruce Oldfield dress during a visit to Venice, Italy in May 1985. Photo credit: Getty Images

Princess Diana wore a stunning white gown, described as the “Elvis Dress,” designed by Catherine Walker to the Culture Centre in Hong Kong on Nov. 8, 1989. Photo credit: Getty Images

Princess Diana arrives at the Serpentine Gallery, London, in June 1995. She is wearing a grey, beaded, halter-neck dress by Catherine Walker. Photo credit: Getty Images

Princess Diana wore a classic black off-the-shoulder gown by fashion designer Victor Edelstein to an event in Germany on Nov. 2, 1987. Photo credit: Getty Images

Murray Arbeid gown and the Queen Mary tiara. Prince Charles and Princess Diana arriving at a dinner at the British Embassy, Washington D.C. in November 1985. The princess is wearing a cream lacegown and the Queen Mary tiara. Photo credit: Getty Images

Princess Diana wore a Catherine Walker evening dress to a concert at the Royal Albert Hall on Oct. 18, 1989 in London, England. Photo credit: Getty Images

Princess Diana wore the Spencer Tiara and a dress designed by the Emanuels at a state banquet in Bahrain. Photo credit: Getty Images