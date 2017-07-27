Princess Diana — Lost Photos Behind Her Pregnancy Rumors

The inside story follows — with TLC airing "Princess Diana: Tragedy or Treason" — a 3-hour telecast exploring Diana's life, legacy and the conspiracy theories surrounding her death — on Monday, July 31 at 8 p.m. ET. Princess Diana spent her final summer basking in the sun on the French Riviera — with the once-troubled divorcee sparking pregnancy rumors as she paraded around in swimwear! Photo credit: BACKGRID

Plenty of paparazzi had noticed that Diana seemed both happy and heavier while enjoying the surf and sun in Saint Tropez — and telephoto lenses were soon zooming in on a suspected baby bump!

The royal divorcee had even fueled the speculation by telling reporters at one event: "I am going to make an announcement that will shock you all!"

"This could be Diana's way of breaking the royal ties and making it clear that she's going to live her life on her own terms," a royal insider speculated to The ENQUIRER at the time — adding: "If she's in love and expecting a baby, well, they'll just have to get used to it!"

During her vacation with Dodi, the ever-present paparazzi noticed that Diana was careful to wrap sarongs around her bathing suits and sun dresses, and did her best to hide the telltale thickening of her once-slim thighs.

"She's still got a gorgeous body," a royal watcher said that summer, "but there were signs she may be pregnant. She looked radiant, just like you'd expect a mom-to-be to appear!"

Another well-placed palace source said: "Considering how hard she works to keep her well-toned figure, she seems to be wearing her new tummy with pride!" Diana didn't need swimwear to spark speculation, either.

Shortly before arriving in France, Diana has the well-heeled guests at a Christie's auction whispering. "They were exchanging sly glances and tittering among themselves," said a society insider.

Sadly, there was more speculation after Diana's death — with insiders believing that the royal family had moved quickly to cover up any evidence that the ex-wife of Prince Charles was pregnant during her final months.

Investigative reporter Alan Power wrote that Sir Michael Jay, then British Ambassador to France, requested that the French embalm Diana's body before returning it to England — even though it was known an autopsy would be needed there.

"Some say the order emanated from Prince Charles' office," reported Power. "It was against normal practice and against French law, since no member of Diana's family had given their consent."

"The danger to the monarchy and the reason for all the denial about Diana's relationship is that her child would probably be brought up as a Muslim,," Power added. "So you would have Prince William with a Muslim half-brother or sister when he became King and head of the Church of England."

But any such concerns didn't seem to bother Diana during her final months — with insiders believing she was also planning a new life in America. "News of a pregnancy wouldn't be a total surprise," said one source.