Princess Diana’s Last Hours — Haunting Final Images

Princess Diana died just as she found true happiness with Dodi Al Fayed, as he prepared his marriage proposal on the last night of her life! Photo credit: BACKGRID

On that fateful August day, the lovebirds On that fateful August day, the lovebirds had arrived in Paris at 5:30 pm on Dodi's father Mohamed Al Fayed's private jet, after cruising the Mediterranean aboard the father's luxury yacht. In a tragic twist, Di had originally intended to fly back to Britain immediately after the idyllic week of sailing with Dodi. Photo credit: Getty Images

Hassan Yasin, a relative of the reformed playboy, confirmed Dodi had still made big plans in Paris: "Dodi told me the night he died that he was going to marry Diana!" Dodi was even caught on video that evening at the French jeweller Repossi buying an engagement ring for Diana — with staff debunking rumors that he'd bought the ring for another woman. Photo credit: Getty Images

Diana, meanwhile, was confident Dodi was going to propose that night — and told a friend how she was looking forward to beginning a totally new life. Diana put in a call from the Ritz Hotel to the London home of Richard Kay, a journalist who'd been her confidant throughout the most troubled times of her life. Photo credit: Getty Images

Diana (seen here getting in the car after her final dinner) told Kay she planned to "radically change" her life by completing her public charity work by November. The reporter revealed: "She would then, she said, be able to live as she'd always wanted to live: Not as an 'icon' — how she hated to be called one — but as a private person." Photo credit: BACKGRID

Dodi had also told his close friend Michael Cole that he'd "never have another girlfriend," while an eyewitness to the proposal at the L'Espadon restaurant revealed: "Diana was so much in love, and so full of joy!" He had proposed shortly after 11 p.m. as the couple enjoyed what became their last meal. Photo credit: BACKGRID

That included scrambled eggs with wild mushroom and asparagus, along with white summer truffles and Scottish salmon, with Dodi enjoying a $425 bottle of Taitinger champagne while Diana drank mineral water. "It was a very tender scene," said the eyewitness. "Dodi held Diane's hand and looked into her eyes as he spoke softly to her." Photo credit: Getty Images

"Dodi said, 'I want to be with you all the time. I want you to be my wife,'" reported the insider. "Tears welled in her eyes for a moment. Then she mouthed the words 'yes..yes,' and bent her head to kiss his wrist. When they finally left the restaurant. they were holding hands and looked like they were walking on air. Photo credit: Getty Images

"As she said goodbye," the source continued, "Princess Diana turned to a member of the hotel staff and told him, 'Thank you for a wonderful night' Then she glanced at Dodi and added softly, 'I'll never forget it. This was such a beautiful night because of you.'" Photo credit: BACKGRID