Princess Diana: Fatal Decision In Tragic Last Minutes

Princess Diana died alongside Dodi Al-Fayed and driver Henri Paul in a horrific car crash on the night of August 31, 1997 — and only a bodyguard survived to reveal the fatal decision that ended in tragedy! Photo credit: BACKGRID

The ENQUIRER had the scoop on the shocking testimony that the former British paratrooper gave to a French magistrate — saying: "I remember getting into the car, and I do not remember anything else." But the bodyguard also remembered his concerns over the nearby photographers , and a sudden change of plans. Photo credit: Getty Images

"We were going to [Dodi's] apartment," Rees-Jones testified. "Dodi called him to ask him to drive us from the back of the hotel." When asked why, the bodyguard responded that he didn't know — adding: "It was Dodi who changed his plans, not I." Photo credit: BACKGRID

What the bodyguard couldn't know was that Diana and Dodi were celebrating his marriage proposal made inside the restaurant just moments earlier. The night had become a much more intimate occasion — also explaining why Dodi originally planned to leave his bodyguards at home! Photo credit: BACKGRID

"The [original] idea was to leave from the front in two cars to keep the photographers as far away as possible," said Rees-Jones, who had insisted on being present. The single car soon had the photographers in pursuit of Diana and Dodi. Photo credit: BACKGRID

"They were not pleased," recalled Rees-Jones. "[The photographers] were too close." Moments later, the Mercedes with Diana and Dodi would crash into a concrete pillar. Photo credit: Getty Images

Rees-Jones was the sole survivor — to the shock of authorities investigating the deaths. Professional bodyguards seldom buckle up, because they must be able to move quickly in an emergency. Photo credit: Getty Images

Investigators were stunned to learn that Rees-Jones had fastened his seat belt, although he still suffered serious facial injuries, and required a 10-hour operation to adjust his jaw. "It was only just before the tunnel that he buckled it." said a French police source. "This saved his life." Photo credit: Getty Images

Rees-Jones later complained of people accusing him of "suppressing the truth" about details of the crash as the Mercedes roared into the tunnel to outrace the photographers. He did, however, share one heartbreaking final memory of the immediate aftermath and Diana's final moments. Photo credit: Getty Images