Princess Diana’s Last Bodyguards Living In Terror

Troubling new mysteries surround two men who were intimately involved with Princess Diana during her tragic final days!

The National ENQUIRER has learned one has fled Great Britain in fear for his safety, and another has barely survived a life-threatening accident! Diana’s personal bodyguard Trevor Rees-Jones — sole survivor of the horrific August 1997 accident in Paris that killed Diana, her lover Dodi Fayed and their inebriated driver, Henri Paul — and his family have vanished without a trace, sources said.

Trevor and his wife of 14 years, former teacher Ann Scott, have a 12-year-old daughter, Nia. “The family appeared happy and settled with their life here. The sole survivor of her car crash HAS VANISHED – and another cheats the Grim Reaper, and his daughter was getting on well at school,” spilled a friend. “Then one day they just left without telling anyone! I’ve heard they were in Spain or Germany, but never knew for sure. And I haven’t seen a picture of them on Facebook or anything since.”

A former colleague of Ann’s at Belvidere School in Shrewsbury said, “Ann hasn’t been a teacher here for a while now. She moved abroad with Trevor for a new life.” Another member of Di’s security team, Alexander “Kez” Wingfield, was on the payroll of Dodi’s father, Mohamed Al-Fayed. Kez now lives in remote North Yorkshire, and recently survived a terrifying brush with death after taking a nasty tumble off his horse.

When approached near his home in a small village close to the seaside resort of Bridlington, he’d just returned from riding. “I’m not interested [in discussing Diana],” he said. “I apologize. I know you’ve come a long way, but I’m not interested in any of it. “You’ve caught me on a bad day. I just fell off a pony, and was okay by the skin of my teeth.” To this day, Kez remains loyal to Diana, and has never broken his vow of silence regarding the beloved people’s princess.

Even a close pal was shocked to learn Kez was responsible for protecting the mother of Princes' William and Harry. "I've known Kez about 15 years," said Brian Thompson, landlord of The Black Horse pub near Kez's home. "He's a really nice guy who keeps to himself. He sits in a corner with his buddies, and doesn't bother anyone. I did hear him say that he's worked in private security, but he's never mentioned Diana at all — not once."

