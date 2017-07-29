Princess Diana’s Last Bodyguards Living In Terror

Even a close pal was shocked to learn Kez was responsible for protecting the mother of Princes' William
and Harry
. “I’ve known Kez about 15 years,” said Brian Thompson
, landlord of The Black Horse pub near Kez’s home. “He’s a really nice guy who keeps to himself. He sits in a corner with his buddies, and doesn’t bother anyone. I did hear him say that he’s worked in private security, but he’s never mentioned Diana at all — not once.” [Learn more of Princess Diana's final secrets in the TLC special "Princess Diana: Tragedy or Treason" — premiering Monday, July 31 at 8 p.m. ET.]