1 of 9

Getty Images Getty Images Donald Trump vowed to “Make America Great Again” — and President-electvowed to “Make America Great Again” — and The National ENQUIRER can reveal how he'll keep that promise on his first day in the White House! Top insiders have given The ENQUIRER a world-exclusive look inside Trump’s plans for the tone-setting “first 100 days in office.” The president-elect personally declared the highest priorities of a bold new vision that's already “draining the swamp” of Washington, D.C. corruption!

Getty Images Getty Images “On day one, we will begin working on an impenetrable, physical, tall, powerful, beautiful southern border wall!” Trump declared, adding that Mexico will reimburse the U.S. for the wall’s entire cost! “On the first day of my term in office, I will also begin removing the more than two million criminal illegal immigrants from the country and cancel visas to foreign countries that won’t take them back. And I will suspend immigration from terror-prone regions where vetting cannot safely occur. All vetting of people coming into our country will be considered extreme vetting.”

Getty Images Getty Images President Obama.” As for Obamacare, Trump said: “I will ask Congress to convene a special session so we can repeal and replace it, and we will do it very, very quickly. And believe me, we’re going to make medicine cheaper! I will also cancel every unconstitutional executive action, memorandum and order issued by

Getty Images Getty Images Crushing the forces of ISIS also tops Trump’s action list. “We’re going to convene my top generals and give them a simple instruction,” Trump said. “They will have 30 days to submit to the Oval Office a plan for soundly and quickly defeating ISIS.”

Getty Images Getty Images The new President has plans to move quickly on filling the current vacancy in the Supreme Court: “On the first day, I will begin the process of selecting a replacement for Justice Scalia from one of the 20 judges on my list, who will uphold and defend the Constitution of the United States.”

Getty Images Getty Images The President-elect vowed to propose a constitutional amendment to impose term limits on congressmen — and a hiring freeze on all federal employees, except those in the military, public safety and public health. Trump also wants a five-year ban on White House and congressional officials becoming lobbyists after leaving government service, a lifetime ban on White House officials lobbying on behalf of a foreign government — and a complete ban on foreign lobbyists raising money for American elections.

Getty Images Getty Images Trump also plans to start unraveling Washington's red tape with a bold proclamation — saying that every new federal regulation has to be matched by the elimination of two existing regulations. He also has big plans for changing America's international trade deals, promising: “On my first day, I will renegotiate NAFTA or withdraw from the deal, and also announce America’s withdrawal from the Trans-Pacific Partnership.”

Getty Images Getty Images Trump plans to have China labeled as a “currency manipulator,” with a vision of abolishing all foreign trading abuses that unfairly impact American workers. “I will also lift the restrictions on the production of $50 trillion dollars’ worth of job-producing American energy reserves, including shale, oil, natural gas and clean coal,” Trump said.