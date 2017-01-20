1 of 4

Getty/Files Getty/Files President Trump as "Mr. Trump" — in an apparent attempt to delegitimize his presidency! A well-placed informant has revealed to Dick Morris exposing the disdain for the new administration. CNN'S top brass has ordered the network's biased on-air staff to refer toas "Mr. Trump" — in an apparent attempt to delegitimize his presidency! A well-placed informant has revealed to The National ENQUIRER that the CNN bosses are ready to hit a new low, with veteran media punditexposing the disdain for the new administration.

Dick told The ENQUIRER that another longtime insider — "who held a major position with CNN" — reported the network's instructions to all its hosts and newscasters not to use the words “President Trump” after he took his vows as Commander-in-Chief. The source added that the disdain was actually a compromise to address other open contempt from CNN talent!

Getty Images Getty Images "The network was concerned that its hosts were calling the president-elect simply 'Trump,' with no title," said Dick. "It asked that they now refer to the president as 'Mr. Trump 'and not to call him 'President Trump.'" Dick also noted that the shocking claim fits in with CNN's other recent attacks on the 45th President.