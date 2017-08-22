Hardcore Criminals Getting Deported Under Trump

Brave federal officials have targeted at-large criminal immigrants, sweeping up 114 foreign nationals in a gutsy, 11-day operation spear- headed by President Donald Trump to rid the nation’s streets of vicious crooks and perverts! Photo credit: Getty Images

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, under the direction of and Department of Justice Attorney General Jeff Sessions and ICE Acting Director Tom Homan (right), cuffed 104 men and 10 women in the New York metropolitan area in the massive July raid, including a Mexican national guilty of manslaughter and an Ecuadoran rapist!

Thomas Decker, ICE’s field office director for enforcement and removal operations in New York. Drug trafficking, rape, forgery, sex assault and robbery are just some of the offenses committed by the felons, with nine of those nabbed receiving final orders to be removed from U.S. soil. “Our nation has a proud history of immigration, but we are also a nation governed by laws specifically designed to protect its citizens and residents ,” said, ICE’s field office director for enforcement and removal operations in New York.

“ICE will be diligent in its responsibility to find those who come to the United States to prey upon our communities and ultimately return them to their home countries.” Of the those arrested, 82 already had American rap sheets, while another 15 had pending charges after their first arrests on U.S. soil.

The gang has launched a reign of urban terror marked by vicious torture, gruesome murders and public be-headings while engaging in burglaries, auto theft, human trafficking and prostitution. The 10,000-member mob has spread rapidly across the U.S. from Los Angeles, a shocking occurrence that President Trump pins on former President Barack Obama ’s “weak, illegal immigration policies.”

Trump has vowed to close “dangerous loopholes and liberate” our towns from the horrors. Speaking to law enforcement officials on New York’s Long Island — the scene of more than 20 gang-related slayings in 2017 alone — Trump said MS-13 has “transformed peaceful parks and beautiful, quiet neighborhoods into bloodstained killing fields. They’re animals.... We cannot accept this violence one day more.”