Psycho Mom Shot Down — Police Body Cam Footage

Police in Seattle have released the shocking audio from a tragic call where officers shot and killed a pregnant woman reportedly brandishing two knives — with the disturbing body cam footage capturing her final moments!

The death of 30-year-old Charleena Lyles on June 18, 2017, caused outrage in the community, with officers shooting the mother of four after she had called them to her home over an alleged burglary. The conversation here begins in a reasonable tone before Lyles becomes agitated — leading to her saying "Get ready, motherf**kers," as cops warn her to "step back" before shots are fired.

A police report from June 5 showed officers had come to the house earlier in the month, and took Lyles in for mental counseling after was making "unusual comments such as wanting to 'morph into a wolf''" before arming "herself with a pair of extra long metal shears and... threatening the officers."